Here are your morning headlines for Saturday, July 17.

Dembele to stay

Barcelona were planning to sell Ousmane Dembélé, but following his injury at Euro 2020 that will rule him out for up to four months, it has been decided that the Frenchman will be kept around.

Sport report Barca are now planning to give Dembélé a new contract ahead of the winter when he will be free to negotiate with clubs outside Spain due to his expiring deal.

Griezmann’s terms

There has been much talk about Antoine Griezmann and whether he will be sold this summer amid Barca’s financial issues.

Talk of a return to Atletico Madrid has been rife with the possibility of Saul Niguez going the other way.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the one condition Griezmann has at this point is to know all the ins and outs of the prospective deal, keen to avoid being kept in the dark.

Mourinho rejection

Jose Mourinho has rejected the opportunity to sign Miralem Pjanic.

AS report Pjanic was offered to a move to Roma but Mourinho has blocked it, refusing the sign the former Juventus star.