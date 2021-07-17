Brighton have been told what they have to do to sign Marc Cucurella this summer.

Cucurella is attracting interest from the Premier League club this summer having impressed across the last two seasons.

The La Masia academy product was excellent as Getafe secured European qualification during his loan spell, and while it was a disappointing campaign of last for Pepe Bordalas‘ men, Cucurella continued to stand out as one of their best players.

The winger then continued his form into the under-21s European Championships with two assists as Spain reached the semi-finals, and he is now headed to the Tokyo Olympics with Spain next week.

When Cucurella does eventually return to Getafe, it will be with a new boss after Michel was brought in to replace Bordalas, who has since left to join Valencia.

And according to Marca, Getafe chief Angel Torres has already made it clear to Michel that unless any player’s release clause is met, he has the current squad at his full disposal.

That means Brighton will have to meet Cucurella’s €18million release clause this summer if they want to sign the winger.

We could see progress on the deal in the coming weeks with Brighton and Getafe set to face off in a pre-season friendly on the English South coast ahead of the new season.

Though, Cucurella may not be involved if Spain reach the later stages of the Olympic games.