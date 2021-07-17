Brexit to complicate Gareth Bale and Kieran Trippier’s La Liga futures

Gareth Bale and Kieran Trippier‘s respective futures at Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid could be further impacted by new Brexit regulations.

Both players have operated as EU players within La Liga but their positions have altered following the change in registration rules following the UK’s decision to leave the European Union.

However, their new status as non-EU players places doubts on their long term positions in Spain with Carlo Ancelotti and Diego Simeone only allowed to include three non-EU players in their matchday squads in 2021/22.

According to reports from Diario AS, both managers now face key decisions on what to do with the pair in the coming weeks.

Felipe Monteiro and Renan Lodi will take up two places in Simeone’s plans with Ancelotti facing a dilemma over Vinicius Junior, Eder Militao and Rodrygo Goes.

Bale looks increasingly certain to remain in Madrid and complete the final year of his contract but Trippier is a target for Manchester United amid rumours he wants to return to England.