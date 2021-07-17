Bilbao to host two major European finals after missing out on Euro 2020

Bilbao will host two major finals having missed out on being a host city at Euro 2020.

The Basque city was supposed to play host to fixtures at Euro 2020 as part of the continent-wide competition, but the pandemic saw Athletic Club’s San Mamés pulled from the list of venues.

UEFA told each city they would have to allow at least 25% capacity for games to continue being a host city for the Euros, and Bilbao were not happy to do that.

It meant Spain’s games were moved to Seville’s La Cartuja with Bilbao missing out, while Dublin suffered a similar fate.

But as a result, San Mamés will now get two major finals with the 2024 Women’s Champions League to be held at the stadium, as well as the 2025 Europa League final.

Meanwhile, Dublin has been handed the 2024 Europa League final.

The move means two of the next four Europa League finals will be held in Spain with Sevilla‘s Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan playing host to the coming season’s final.