Besiktas eye Sevilla star Luuk de Jong

Turkish side Besiktas could make a shock summer swoop to sign Sevilla striker Luuk de Jong in the coming weeks.

De Jong has been linked with a move away from the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan ahead of the 2021/22 La Liga season despite playing a consistent role in the last 12 months.

According to reports from Mundo Deportivo, the 30-year-old has popped up on Besiktas’ radar as they aim to add more firepower to Sergen Yalçın’s squad.

Besiktas are rumoured to be willing to pay Sevilla’s €7.5m asking price, however, the two clubs will aim to reach a payment agreement over de Jong’s €2.5m salary for the remaining two years his current contract.

De Jong is not the only La Liga linked striker connected with a move to Turkey with Yalçın also targeting former Atletico Madrid hitman Diego Costa on a free transfer and a loan deal for Real Sociedad star Willian Jose.