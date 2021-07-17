Barcelona are said to have already met with the representatives of four players to discuss the possibility of reducing salaries.

The Catalan giants are still working away to reduce their salary bill in a bid to sign Lionel Messi to a new contract and register their four new signings.

Outright sales will be required for Barcelona to dip back below their salary cap, and they have started working on that, but they also need to reduce the salaries of some of their biggest earners.

And according to Sport, Barca sporting director Mateo Alemany has already met with Josep Maria Orobitg, the agent of both Sergio Busquets and Sergi Roberto, as well as Arturo Canales, the agent of Gerard Pique, and Jordi Alba‘s agent, Vicente Forés.

Alemany is hoping to get all four senior players – three of which are team captains – to accept a wage reduction to help Barca navigate their way out of their current crisis.

Whether the players will agree to the reduced terms remains to be seen, but the report claims they have already rejected a proposed 40% cut in their salaries.