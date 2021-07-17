Barcelona have changed their stance on Ousmane Dembélé following the forward’s injury at Euro 2020.

A report from Sport claims the Catalan giants were already planning to sell Dembélé when he took off for the summer with France to participate at Euro 2020.

But those plans were left in the air after the winger suffered yet another injury, undergoing knee surgery that has ruled him out for up to four months.

The same report now claims Barcelona will alter their stance on Dembélé and they are fully intent on keeping the former Borussia Dortmund star.

In fact, it’s reported Dembélé is in line for a new deal before the winter when he is free to discuss a pre-contract agreement with clubs outside Spain.

Dembélé is out of contract next summer, which means he becomes a free agent in less than a year.

Having signed the now 24-year-old for well over €100million just three years ago, Barca are desperate not to lose him for free and will act accordingly now that they know a sale is extremely unlikely due to the injury Dembélé suffered this summer.

Though, given Barca’s situation, it’s very likely Dembélé will have to accept a reduced salary in his new deal.