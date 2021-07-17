Barcelona could shave €100m off their wage bill if they sell Antoine Griezmann and Philippe Coutinho

Barcelona are in the midst of a well-publicised financial crisis, desperate to reduce their wage bill to meet La Liga’s salary cap and give them space to operate in the market.

Joan Laporta, working hard to renew Lionel Messi’s contract, has trimmed the squad of deadwood, including Matheus Fernandes and youngsters like Konrad de la Fuente and Francisco Trincao.

Now, according to Marca, the time has come to part with players of a higher calibre; the first two sacrificial lambs are Antoine Griezmann and Philippe Coutinho.

Should Barcelona succeed in selling the pair, it would mean that they’d save €100m in wages for next year.

Barcelona signed Griezmann from Atletico Madrid for €120m on a five-year deal. He has three years and €72m left on his contract, making that the selling price. Coutinho has two years and €44m left on his contract, making that his selling price.

Griezmann has performed well, but his sale has become an economic necessity. Coutinho has badly underperformed since joining the blaugrana from Liverpool in January 2018.

Martin Braithwaite could follow the pair out the door should Barcelona’s finances necessitate it, although it wouldn’t have the same impact as Griezmann or Coutinho’s departures. The Dane has interest in him from the Premier League.