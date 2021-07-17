Atletico Madrid linked with Serie A stopper

Defending La Liga champions Atletico Madrid could make a move to strengthen their goal keeping options this summer.

Diego Simeone is short of cover for first choice keeper Jan Oblak ahead of the 2021/22 season with Axel Werner departing the club last month and Ivo Grbic keen to move on.

If Grbic moves on from the Spanish capital, Simeone will be without a senior back up option for Oblak, and as per reports from Diario Sport he is targeting Atalanta star Pierluigi Gollini to fill the gap.

The Italian international played a rotating role with Marco Sportiello in Gian Piero Gasperini’s plans last season and he could be tempted by a new challenge.

However, Simeone is unlikely to be able to offer him a guarantee over first team football due to Oblak’s strong position at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano.

Atalanta will demand a minimum of €20m for the 26-year-old and Simeone will face competition from Premier League side Tottenham.