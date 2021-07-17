Atletico Madrid confirm preseason plans ahead of 2021/22 La Liga title defence

Defending La Liga champions Atletico Madrid will complete their 2021/22 preseason campaign with five friendly games.

Diego Simeone‘s side have completed two weeks of training at their Los Angeles de San Rafael training base in Segovia and will head back to Madrid this weekend.

Los Rojiblancos will head north next week to face third tier Numancia CF, in the Jesus Gil Memorial game on July 23, before flying on to Austria to take on RB Salzburg on July 28.

Simeone’s squad are expected to return to Spain after an additional few days training in Austria before travelling to Andalucia to face Cadiz in the Ramon de Carranza Trophy on August 4.

According to reports from Marca, a fifth friendly game, against Serie A champions Inter Milan has also been pencilled into their schedule.

However, initial plans to play the game in Israel have been disrupted and a potential new venue will need to be confirmed within the current Covid-19 travel restriction guidelines.