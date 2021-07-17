Antoine Griezmann is not averse to a Barcelona departure this summer amid rumours he could be moved on.

The French forward finds himself on the chopping block due to being Barca‘s biggest earner now that Lionel Messi has officially left, or at least for now.

And with Barca desperate to reduce their wage bill in order to re-sign Messi and register new signings, Griezmann seems like the most logical departure.

That has seen talk surface of a swap deal with Atletico Madrid with Griezmann heading back to the Wanda Metropolitano while Saul Niguez could make the switch to Camp Nou.

And according to Mundo Deportivo, Griezmann is not overly concerned whether he stays or goes this summer, but he wants to know all the ins and outs of an possible deal.

Meanwhile, Barca have to find a solution over Griezmann’s wage with the player unlikely to take a wage cut to leave the club, while Atleti are unlikely to re-sign the forward due to his large salary package.

That led to some talk Barca could continue paying some of Greizmann’s salary, but Mundo Deportivo report that will not happen.