Takefusa Kubo linked with Real Sociedad loan switch

Real Madrid winger Takefusa Kubo looks set for another season out on loan from the La Liga giants in 2021/22.

The Japanese international joined Los Blancos in 2019, but he has never made a first team appearance for the club, despite earning rave reviews from former boss Zinedine Zidane.

He spent the 2019/20 campaign on loan at Real Mallorca before splitting last season with spells at Villarreal and Getafe as the latter beat La Real to a 2021 move.

However, as per reports from Diario AS, La Real sporting director Roberto Olabe remains keen on bringing the Japanese international to the Basque Country on a loan deal.

Boss Imanol Alguacil is targeting a creative option within his squad, to provide cover for veteran star David Silva, and Kubo could fit the bill.

Carlo Ancelotti has been given the chance to run the rule over him in recent weeks but his first team picture has not changed despite Zidane’s exit.