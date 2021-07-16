Spanish football evening headlines: Saul Niguez returns to Atletico Madrid training, AS Roma not interested in Miralem Pjanic and Gareth Bale to remain at Real Madrid in 2021

Spanish football evening headlines for July 16th

Saul Niguez returns to Atletico Madrid training amid Barcelona links

Atletico Madrid star Saul Niguez has returned to first team training amid growing rumours of a summer move away to Barcelona.

The Spanish international has been training separately since the club’s return to preseason training earlier this month as he pushes to overcome a minor injury in the coming weeks.

Read more here.

AS Roma not interested in Barcelona outcast Miralem Pjanic

Serie A giants AS Roma have withdrawn from the race to sign Barcelona midfielder Miralem Pjanic this summer.

Pjanic has been heavily linked with a possible move away from the Camp Nou ahead of the 2021/22 La Liga season as Ronald Koeman aims to trim his bloated squad.

Read more here.

Carlo Ancelotti wants to keep Gareth Bale at Real Madrid in 2021/22

Real Madrid star Gareth Bale will stay with the club ahead of the 2021/22 La Liga season.

Despite continuing rumours of a free transfer departure, reports from Diario AS claim Carlo Ancelotti is firmly counting on the 32-year-old in the coming months.