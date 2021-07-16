Saul, not just thinking about Barcelona, is considering all options for his next step

Saul is making headlines every day at the moment. The Atletico Madrid midfielder has emerged as a key figure in the deal that could see Antoine Griezmann return to Madrid and Saul himself head for Barcelona in exchange. It’s not going to be an easy deal to close; Griezmann is clear in his desire to return to Atletico, but Saul has several options on the table according to Diario AS.

Liverpool and Manchester United are both interested in the midfielder according to Joshua Barnett, his agent. Nothing has been decided, and part-exchanges are notoriously difficult to organise due to the multitude of moving parts, especially given Barcelona’s peculiarly calamitous financial situation.

Saul is continuing to train with Atletico throughout the rumour. On Wednesday he trained alone, but today he trained with the group as normal. Saul, 26, left Real Madrid for Atletico at the age of 14, and has remained at the club ever since aside from a season he spent on loan at Rayo Vallecano. His departure would be disappointing for many Atletico fans, who cherish his presence.