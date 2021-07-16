Saúl Ñíguez has already responded to talk he could be sent packing by Atletico Madrid this summer.

Recent reports have suggested that Atletico Madrid and Barcelona are in talks to swap Saúl and Antoine Griezmann this summer.

Barcelona are desperate to reduce their wage bill and Griezmann is their top earner, but with Ronald Koeman apparently liking the look of Saúl it seems there may be an option where both parties benefit.

Atleti could get one of their best players of recent times back in Griezmann, while Barca can reduce their wage bill while adding a talented player in Saúl.

But when asked about the potential deal that could see him ousted from Wanda Metropolitano, the latter did not seem overly enthusiastic.

After stepping off a bus to sign autographs with fans, songs of ‘stay Saúl’ emerged from the gathering supporters.

And as captured by Marca, the Spain international responded by saying: “They already kick me out of here…”

It must be added that the statement was not said as any confirmation but with sarcasm to a supporter asking whether he is sad to leave.

Saúl responded with a smile and a laugh, suggesting nothing is close to happening at this point.