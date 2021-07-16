Saul Niguez returns to Atletico Madrid training as Barcelona exit rumours continue

Atletico Madrid star Saul Niguez has returned to first team training amid growing rumours of a summer move away to Barcelona.

The Spanish international has been training separately since the club’s return to preseason training earlier this month as he pushes to overcome a minor injury in the coming weeks.

However, as per reports from Diario AS, the 26-year-old took a full part in a double training session under the watchful eye of manager Diego Simeone.

Niguez was quizzed by journalists on his arrival at the Los Angeles de San Rafael training complex this morning, over a potential move away, and he cheekily quipped the club are already trying to get rid of him.

Los Rojiblancos are heavily rumoured to be in advanced talks over a swap deal with Barcelona to bring former striker Antoine Griezmann back to the Spanish capital with Niguez heading in the opposite direction to Catalonia.