Real Madrid are said to have accepted the decision of Raphael Varane to leave the club this summer.

Varane has been heavily linked with a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu this summer with Manchester United tipped to land the Frenchman.

The centre-back is out of contract next summer, meaning Real Madrid must sell him if they cannot agree to a new contract to avoid losing Varane for free come next year.

According to Goal, Los Blancos did offer Varane a new deal earlier in the summer, but no extension was agreed.

And it’s reported the club have now accepted the fact Varane is not likely to stay and are ‘awaiting an offer’ from Manchester United.

Just how much that offer will be remains to be seen, but it was reported earlier in the summer that Los Blancos want at least €60million for their star defender.

Having said that, their negotiating position is now significantly weaker due to the fact Varane is not going to sign a new deal, assuming the reports are accurate, and United could look to exploit that.