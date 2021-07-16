Kylian Mbappe’s future looks set to be resolved within the next two weeks or so amid links with Real Madrid.

Mbappe’s future is up in the air as things stand with his contract at Parc des Princes set to expire at the end of this season.

With that in mind, PSG find themselves snookered. The Parisians face the prospect of losing their superstar striker for free next summer if they cannot convince Mbappe to sign a new contract, and that could force them to sell him this summer.

But the Ligue 1 giants are reluctant to give up, still pushing to tie Mbappe down to a new deal ahead of the new season.

According to Diario AS, the striker’s future will be decided in the next 15 days with PSG keen to clear things up ahead of the start to their season on August 1 when they face Lille in the Trophée des Champions.

It’s said that after those 15 days, the situation will be ‘difficult to change’.

As things stand, Mbappe remains on holiday following Euro 2020 and no date has been put on his return to training ahead of the new campaign.

Real Madrid will be awaiting the conclusion of the talks eagerly, but they would find it difficult to pull off a deal this summer, meaning they would likely need Mbappe to leave for free, something PSG are going to be extremely reluctant to allow.