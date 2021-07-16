Philippe Coutinho’s time at Barcelona is over according to Diario Sport. The club have made their final decision and it’s that the Brazilian playmaker will move on to pastures new; he’s always underperformed, despite costing a fortune, and his time at Camp Nou has been plagued with injury.

Coutinho’s been injured since January, with an initial three-month recovery spell extended to close to seven. He had shone in moments pre-Christmas, but has ultimately failed to live up to the €120m plus €60m in variables fee the blaugrana paid Liverpool in January 2018 to secure his services.

Coutinho has now returned to Catalonia for pre-season, and after an extensive review Barcelona’s medical team have decided that the Carioca is ready to compete again. That’s good news for Barcelona, keen to lower their wage bill, as it means he’s transferable. Marseille are interested, as are several Premier League sides, although a sizeable transfer fee isn’t expected.