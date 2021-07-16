Here are your Spanish morning headlines for Friday, July 16.

Laporta’s message

Barca president Joan Laporta has once again asked for patience as he works to complete a deal to sign Lionel Messi to a new contract

A new deal has already been agreed with the Argentine superstar but Barca must offload some of their biggest earners to get it ratified.

In the meantime, speaking to Marca, Laporta has said: “Messi? The message is tranquillity and patience. At time, you have to play the game of marbles. All will be well.”

Messi touches down

Lionel Messi has touched down in Miami for his summer holiday with his partner and children.

It has been another long season for the Argentine, who won Copa América with his nation this summer.

He will now look to recover Stateside ahead of returning to Barcelona, providing a resolution is found over his contract.

Varane offer

Manchester United are expected to make an offer for Real Madrid star Raphael Varane ‘soon’.

According to RMC Sport via AS, United’s first official offer is expected and that Varane’s exit is ‘getting closer each day’.

With just one year remaining on his deal, it’s Varane could well be sold this summer if he does not want to extend his stay in the Spanish capital.