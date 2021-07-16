Marc Cucurella has made it clear he is happy at Getafe amid transfer links with Atletico Madrid and Brighton.

Cucurella has impressed at Coliseum Alfonso Perez over the last two seasons and his form has seen him attract interest heading into this summer.

The La Masia academy graduate is reportedly a target of Brighton’s with the Premier League club keen to strengthen out wide this summer, and La Liga champions Atletico Madrid have also been linked.

Amid those links, Cucurella actually clarified his release clause recently, leading many to suggest he could be pushing for a transfer.

The winger clarified that his release clause is €18million rather than the €30million rumoured.

And for the stress he caused fans with that clarification, he has apologised, making it clear that he is happy where he is for the time being.

“I didn’t say it to offend,” he told Diario AS. “I don’t know if what I said was offensive to the fans or if it came across as a lack of respect.

“If that was the case, I’m sorry. Getafe is my home, the Coliseum is the first pitch that my son walked on.”

The winger added: “I am fine at Getafe. It’s true that any player likes to play in Europe.

“But I am super and happy, we have a new project with new signings.

“I do not like to speak about this. I have a contract and it’s not the time. I should not think about anything else aside from the games (Olympics). I want to be relaxed.”

Cucurella participated in the under-21s European Championships earlier in the summer with Spain and he will compete at the Olympic games later this month.