Luis de la Fuente on La Roja’s ambition at the Olympic Games: “There’s no reason to not fight for the gold medal. That’s our goal.”

La Roja’s summer isn’t over. Luis Enrique’s side did superbly at Euro 2020, overcoming a rocky start to make it to the semi-final only to lose to eventual winners Italy in a penalty shootout.

Next up on the horizon is a trip to Tokyo for the Olympic Games, where Luis de la Fuente will do his utmost to ensure Spanish football doesn’t end the summer without a medal.

Six of those selected were involved in Spain’s Euro 2020 campaign; Unai Simon, Eric Garcia, Pau Torres, Dani Olmo, Mikel Oyarzabal and young player of the tournament Pedri. They’ll play a friendly match tomorrow against Japan before opening their campaign against Egypt on July 22nd.

Pedri will be key. The 18-year-old prodigy from the Canary Islands broke into Barcelona’s first team just a year ago, but has become a pillar of Ronald Koeman’s system.

Similarly, he’s also become one of Luis Enrique’s most trusted lieutenants, dominating world-class midfielders Marco Verratti and Jorginho during that aforementioned Euro 2020 clash with Italy with astonishing ease and elegance.

“We’re privileged to be able to work with these footballers,” De La Fuente said as carried by Marca. “The clubs work in a sensational way to make the footballers come out better trained every day.

“We can choose from all the primera clubs because they’ve got very good players, not just from Real Madrid and Barcelona. Our culture is key to guaranteeing the future because we’ve got a great base.

“I’ve never hidden what I think of this team; with or without the six who played at Euro 2020. We’ve got a great team and I understand that, as we’re here, there’s no reason to not fight for the gold medal. That’s our goal.”