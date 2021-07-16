Leeds United confirm Real Betis friendly following Junior Firpo deal

Real Betis will gear up for the 2021/22 La Liga season with a preseason trip to England to take on Premier League side Leeds United.

Manuel Pellegrini‘s side clinched a Europa League qualification spot at the end of last season and they will complete warm up games in both Switzerland and the UK.

Following tomorrow’s game against Swiss side FC Winterthur, the squad will fly directly to England for games against Wolves and Derby County.

Anyone looking for some #RealBetis in the East Midlands? 🛎⚽ We’ll face @LUFC on the 31 of July! 💪🆙 pic.twitter.com/wqbFyWILp3 — Real Betis Balompié (@RealBetis_en) July 16, 2021

Leeds will host the Andalucian giants at Loughborough University on July 31 with boss Marcelo Bielsa set to hand a club debut to former Los Verdiblancos defender Junior Firpo.

Firpo, who made 43 appearances across two seasons with Real Betis, before his 2015 move to Spanish rivals Barcelona.

However, with La Blaugrana boss Ronald Koeman looking to continue his summer clear out in Catalonia, Firpo has completed a €15m move to join Bielsa’s exciting team on a four year deal in West Yorkshire.