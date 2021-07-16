Jules Kounde is closer to staying at Sevilla than leaving

Jules Kounde is currently getting his body right for the new season following his participation in Euro 2020 with the French national team. The Sevilla centre-back, 22, has made it clear that he wants a new challenge this summer, but as things stand it’s looking more likely he’ll stay in the Andalusian capital than leave for a true European heavyweight according to Diario AS.

So far, there’s been no serious offers for him that have exceeded the €60m Manchester City bid for him last summer. Tottenham Hotspur did come in for him, but the player himself rebuffed their advances; he wants to join a club competing for titles and playing in the Champions League, while Tottenham will play in the newfangled European Conference League next year.

Chelsea, Manchester United and Real Madrid have all been mentioned, but Chelsea are well-stocked with centre-backs, United want Raphael Varane, and Madrid are short on liquid funds that would satisfy Monchi and Sevilla. Should Varane finally join United, however, that could change. The take-home point is that right now it looks more likely that the Frenchman will stay put at the Sanchez-Pizjuan than depart; although that could change.