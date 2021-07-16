Barcelona president Joan Laporta is asking for ‘patience’ among Barcelona fans as he looks to tie Lionel Messi down to a new deal.

It has now been 16 days since Messi officially left the club following the expiry of his contract despite agreeing a new deal to remain at Camp Nou.

Barcelona remain over their salary cap, meaning they are unable to sign a new deal to keep their most treasured asset.

Significant departures are required for Barca to ratify the Messi deal and the fire sale has already begun with departures such as Junior Firpo, Francisco Trincao and Matheus Fernandes.

Barca president Laporta is searching frantically for solutions, but with Messi already agreeing to a deal and apparently willing to wait for his beloved club to do what they need to do in the meantime, ‘patience’ is being asked of Barcelona fans.

“Messi? The message is tranquillity and patience,” he told Mundo Deportivo. “At times, you have to play the game of marbles. All will be well.

“The professionals are doing a good job. We are very satisfied with how everything is progressing, but you already know that it’s a special market that requires patience and skill.

“But I believe that we we will be able to give good news as the summer advances.”

Messi is currently on holiday in Miami and he is set to return to Barcelona in early August ahead of the new season.