Gareth Bale set to get Real Madrid chance under Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid star Gareth Bale will stay with the club ahead of the 2021/22 La Liga season.

The Welsh international has found himself at the centre of renewed transfer speculation in recent weeks as he enters into the final year of his contract in the Spanish capital.

Bale, who spent the 2020/21 campaign on loan with former club Tottenham, is yet to return to preseason training due his involvement with Wales at Euro 2020.

However, despite reports of a possible shock retirement from football this summer, he will now rejoin the squad before the end of the month.

Despite continuing rumours of a free transfer departure, reports from Diario AS claim Carlo Ancelotti is firmly counting on the 32-year-old in the coming months.

The Italian brought him to the club from Spurs in 2013, and he netted 39 goals in 92 games prior to his 2015 exit, and Bale has previously stated his eagerness to rejoin the club following Zinedine Zidane’s exit in May.