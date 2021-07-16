Florentino Perez on Luis Figo: “He’s a son of a b****, like Raul”

El Confidencial’s assault on Florentino Perez’s relationship with key figures from Real Madrid’s history has continued this Friday morning, with Diario Sport reporting that new leaked audios have surfaced where Florentino’s harsh opinions on Luis Figo and Guti have been aired, from 2006 and 2012.

“Figo is the one who f***s up the locker room,” Florentino is quoted as saying. “He’s a son of a b****, like Raul. The two worst are Figo and Raul.”

Florentino also didn’t hold back on Guti. “He’s a goat,” he said, a common Spanish insult. “His worst enemy is himself. He’s being used by [Cadena] Ser because they want to hire a moron, and he is a moron. And Cope will leave him hanging, he won’t go.”

Figo joined Madrid in a highly-controversial move from Barcelona in 2000, sparking the famous pig’s head incident. He had spent five years at Barcelona, having joined from Sporting Lisbon, where he had spent six years. He spent five seasons at the Santiago Bernabeu before moving to Italy to join Inter, retiring in 2009. He also made 127 appearances for his native Portugal.

Guti was a Madrid youth product, breaking into the first team at the tender age of of 19 in 1995. He’d go on to spend 15 seasons in Madrid’s first team, making 387 appearances and scoring 46 goals, before leaving for Turkey and Besiktas in 2010. He retired in 2011, having made just 13 appearances for La Roja.