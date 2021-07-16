Real Madrid star Dani Ceballos has opened up on his loan spell at Arsenal as he prepares for life back with Los Blancos.

Ceballos spent two years on loan with the Gunners, winning the FA Cup during his first spell at the Emirates Stadium.

His second season with Arsenal was not a particularly memorable one with Mikel Arteta’s men missing out on European qualification for the first time in 25 years.

Little talk of a permanent stay followed with the midfielder keen for a return to Spain, while the London club were keen to pursue other avenues.

Nevertheless, Ceballos sees the experience as worthwhile one, and he retains a special place in his heart for Arsenal fans.

“I have a lot of love for all the Arsenal fans,” he told Marca. “It has been an unforgettable experience. I have been in a very competitive and physical league, but for me, La Liga is better, it’s a slower rhythm, with more possession and more creativity.

“I adapted to England because I have the legs, but it’s a constant back and forth. This is why La Liga is better for me.”

Ceballos is currently away with the Spain Olympics squad as they prepare to head to Tokyo for this summer’s games.

The 24-year-old will then return to Real Madrid where he will hope to carve out first-team opportunities having been forced to impress from afar across the last two years.