Cristiano Ronaldo looks set to remain at Juventus for the coming season despite links with an exit.

Ronaldo’s contract with the Serie A giants expires next summer and he is yet to commit to extending his deal.

That has led to talk he could leave for Manchester United or PSG this summer, while Real Madrid have also been discussed in passing.

But while his extended future remains unsolved, it seems Ronaldo is going nowhere in the meantime.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Portuguese superstar has already decided that he will remain with Juventus for another season, while the Italian club are seeking a way to extend his deal.

If they cannot manage to extend Ronaldo’s contract, they face the risk of losing him for free next summer.

Though, now 36 years of age and expected to return to Sporting CP before his career comes to an end, it’s likely the fee they would receive for his exit would not be huge anyway.

The report claims Ronaldo will return to pre-season training on July 25 having been given time off following Euro 2020.