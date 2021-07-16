Cristiano Ronaldo looks set to remain at Juventus for the coming season despite links with an exit.
Ronaldo’s contract with the Serie A giants expires next summer and he is yet to commit to extending his deal.
That has led to talk he could leave for Manchester United or PSG this summer, while Real Madrid have also been discussed in passing.
But while his extended future remains unsolved, it seems Ronaldo is going nowhere in the meantime.
According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Portuguese superstar has already decided that he will remain with Juventus for another season, while the Italian club are seeking a way to extend his deal.
If they cannot manage to extend Ronaldo’s contract, they face the risk of losing him for free next summer.
Though, now 36 years of age and expected to return to Sporting CP before his career comes to an end, it’s likely the fee they would receive for his exit would not be huge anyway.
The report claims Ronaldo will return to pre-season training on July 25 having been given time off following Euro 2020.
Extending ronaldo will be the death knell for this team and this club. Cr7Out! The ronaldo experiment has been a compete disaster. The team has declined while he’s been here catering to his whims on and off the pitch , the fans he brings with him are pure cancer and the money he takes up stops us rebuilding age the young players finding their feet. Paying 1m+ per goal is a disgrace