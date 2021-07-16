Cristiano Ronaldo could follow Lionel Messi’s example and extend Juventus contract

Cristiano Ronaldo will stay at Juventus next season according to La Gazzetta dello Sport and carried by Marca. The Portuguese veteran has communicated to the club that he’s ready to return to Turin for pre-season training, with a July 25th start date chosen.

The news ends speculation about Cristiano’s future. The marksman had been linked with a return to Manchester United and a move to Paris Saint-Germain, as well as with a reunion with Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid. Juventus are actually studying how to extend his contract, which ends in 2022.

Cristiano currently earns €60m gross in Turin, a sum not feasible during times of Coronavirus. To resolve this, the idea is to follow the example laid by Lionel Messi and Barcelona; an extension to 2023 that would see Cristiano lower his salary. Whether the Portuguese is willing to do this will become clear soon, when his agent Jorge Mendes meets with Andrea Agnelli.