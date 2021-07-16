Barcelona confirm preseason plans with Manchester City friendly in doubt

Barcelona have confirmed their preseason plans ahead of the 2021/22 La Liga season with four warm up games scheduled.

Ronald Koeman‘s side returned to training earlier this month as he looks to mould his squad into a title challenging team once again next season.

However. the Dutchman will be without certain stars in the coming weeks, due to their post Euro 2020 and Copa America breaks.

La Blaugrana kick off their preseason campaign with games against Nastic de Tarragona at the Estadi Johan Cruyff on July 21 followed by neighbours Girona visiting three days later.

Following those games, Barcelona will head to Germany to face Stuttgart on July 31 as part of a week of training in the country.

Barcelona’s final confirmed preseason game will be in the annual Joan Gamper Trophy against Juventus on August 8 with Manchester City’s participation in the competition still unclear.

Koeman’s side then begin their 2021/22 domestic season with a home game against Real Sociedad on August 15.