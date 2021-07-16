AS Roma not interested in Barcelona outcast Miralem Pjanic

Serie A giants AS Roma have withdrawn from the race to sign Barcelona midfielder Miralem Pjanic this summer.

Pjanic has been heavily linked with a possible move away from the Camp Nou ahead of the 2021/22 La Liga season as Ronald Koeman aims to trim his bloated squad.

The Dutchman has been instructed to offload a string of highly paid first team players to enable La Blaugrana to register their incoming summer transfers and confirm Lionel Messi‘s contract renewal.

However, Bosnia schemer Pjanic has declined their offer to leave as a free transfer, but Koeman remains confident of selling him in the coming weeks.

The 31-year-old is rumoured to be on the radar of several Italian clubs, but according to reports from Marca, Jose Mourinho is not interested in a move.

Former club Juventus could make a bid to bring him back to Turin but they will seek a free transfer move due to Barcelona’s worsening financial situation.

