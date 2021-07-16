Barcelona could encounter a major problem as they consider swapping Antoine Griezmann for Atletico Madrid star Saúl Ñíguez.

Reports have emerged in the last week suggesting Griezmann could be sent back to Atletico Madrid as Barcelona look to reduce their wage bill to sign Lionel Messi down to a new contract.

Griezmann is now the biggest earner, making his departure the most obvious one as they look to dip back below the salary cap, something that would allow them to get Messi’s contract ratified.

But the wages would not be completely saved should the deal see Saúl come the other way, in fact, according to RMC Sport via Get French Football News, the deal would not see the Catalan giants save any money at all.

That’s because it is reported Barcelona began negotiations without actually informing Griezmann, and as a result, ‘tension’ was created.

It’s said the Frenchman is now saying Barcelona would have to cover the wage cut he would have to take to sign for Atletico Madrid.

That would make it an impossible deal for Barcelona and that has reportedly seen the club tell Griezmann ‘we may as well keep you’.

Meanwhile, a meeting is said to have been scheduled between Barcelona and Saúl’s representatives today, potentially suggesting a deal for the Atleti midfielder is still being sought in spite of those developments.