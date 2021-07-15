Spanish football morning headlines: PSG giving it all for Mbappe, Griezmann will change Atletico, Barcelona release away kit

Spanish football morning headlines for July 15th

Paris Saint-Germain giving it all to keep Kylian Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain have been moving aggressively this summer. Sergio Ramos, Georginio Wijnaldum, Achraf Hakimi and Gianluigi Donnarumma have all joined the club, and now they want to ensure they retain the services of Kylian Mbappe, too. According to Marca, however, Real Madrid are also intent on prising Mbappe from the French capital; tense weeks are on the horizon.

Antoine Griezmann’s pending arrival will change Atletico Madrid’s offensive game-plan

Atletico Madrid had a plan going into this summer’s transfer window, but it’s been completely changed according to Diario AS. Like last season, where the club gunned for Luis Suarez once he became available, they’re moving for former player Antoine Griezmann now that Barcelona have opened the door to the deal. The likes of Moussa Dembele and Rafa Mir had been mooted.

Barcelona release away kit they claim supports diversity and empowers women

Barcelona have released their away kit for the 2021/22 season, one that sends a message in favour of diversity and the empowerment of women according to the club’s website. The colour of the kit, mauve, represents the fight for gender equality. The kit is composed of at least 75% recycled fibres with the aim of reducing carbon emissions.

