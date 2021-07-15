Spanish football evening headlines: The candidates to break into Madrid’s midfield, United accelerate interest in Varane, Barcelona interested in Felix

Spanish football evening headlines for July 15th

The candidates to unseat Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Casemiro in Real Madrid’s midfield

Luka Modric has renewed his contract, Toni Kroos has made it clear he wants to retire at the Santiago Bernabeu and Casemiro is in his prime. Forcing your way into that Real Madrid midfield three is going to be quite the task, but Marca have taken it upon themselves to identify the players best suited to do it this year.

Manchester United accelerate interest in Raphael Varane

Raphael Varane’s departure from Real Madrid is coming closer with every passing day according to Diario AS. The stars are beginning to align and Varane, who’s still on vacation, could leave the club in the coming days amid interest from Manchester United, who are accelerating their interest.

Joao Felix interests Barcelona but it’s difficult to execute

Barcelona are locked in negotiations with Atletico Madrid at the moment, discussing a trade involving Antoine Griezmann and Saul. There’s not been any white smoke according to Mundo Deportivo, and a possibility that’s come to the table is for another player to enter the deal; Joao Felix has been mooted.

