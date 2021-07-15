Paris Saint-Germain giving it all to keep Kylian Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain have been moving aggressively this summer. Sergio Ramos, Georginio Wijnaldum, Achraf Hakimi and Gianluigi Donnarumma have all joined the club, and now they want to ensure they retain the services of Kylian Mbappe, too. According to Marca, however, Real Madrid are also intent on prising Mbappe from the French capital; tense weeks are on the horizon.

PSG realise that it’s going to be tough to convince Mbappe. That’s why they’ve looked to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, although the former looks on the verge of renewing with Barcelona. Should the option to sign Cristiano not materialise, their plan is to hand Mbappe a contract that nobody else in European football could come close to matching.

Mbappe’s relationship with Mauricio Pochettino is good, but he’s made up his mind and wants a new challenge. He wants to be the reference of his team and knows he’ll always be second fiddle to Neymar so long as they both play at the Parc des Princes. PSG can’t promise him anything different, but they can offer him a great deal of money. Time will tell if that’s enough.