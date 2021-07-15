Manchester United accelerate interest in Raphael Varane

Raphael Varane’s departure from Real Madrid is coming closer with every passing day according to Diario AS.

The stars are beginning to align and Varane, who’s still on vacation, could leave the club in the coming days amid interest from Manchester United, who are accelerating their interest.

United will present their first bid in the next few days. There’s already been contacts between the two clubs, but all informal thus far. Madrid are said to be holding out for a fee in the region of €70m, while United are thought to be willing to go to €55m.

Regarding the player himself, the agreement between Varane and United is done and dusted. The Frenchman, who’s just back from Euro 2020 with the national team, is ready for a new challenge and is keen on a move to Old Trafford.

He’s been at Madrid since 2011, when he joined from Lens, and has won all there is to win. Madrid don’t want to lose the 28-year-old on a free; his contract expires in the summer of 2022.