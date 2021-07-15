Lionel Messi enjoys downtime with wife Antonella on post-Copa America vacation

Lionel Messi is never not in the news, especially this summer. But he’s enjoying a little peace and quiet on vacation with his family at the moment, evidenced by a rare mirror selfie he posted during a workout in a home gym with his wife, Antonella.

I'm not sure what the best thing about this picture is. That Messi is still wearing Argentina shorts or how this is clearly the first ever mirror picture he has ever taken. pic.twitter.com/bQZBiqwhYY — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) July 14, 2021

Messi is on a three-week vacation following Argentina’s victory in the Copa America. He captained the team as they beat Brazil in Rio de Janeiro in the final, winning player of the tournament after scoring four goals and contributing five assists, topping every metric by a clear margin and proving at 34, he’s still incredible.

He’s currently a free agent, having seen his Barcelona contract expire at the end of June for the first time since he joined the club as a pimply-faced teenager. A resolution is near, however, with reports in the Catalan media claiming that a five-year deal has been agreed and just needs the green-light from La Liga.