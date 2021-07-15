Giorgio Chiellini, the heart of the Azzurri’s Euro 2020-winning team, is still a free agent

The image of Giorgio Chiellini psyching out Jordi Alba before Italy’s penalty shootout with Spain in the semi-final of Euro 2020 will forever be imprinted on the minds of La Roja fans and neutrals alike. It was a remarkable moment, one that underlined Chiellini’s competitive spirit and unmatched will-to-win.

Now 36, Chiellini will be over the moon this summer after helping his beloved Azzurri get over the line and finish the job by beating England in the final to win Euro 2020, his first title with Italy. The veteran centre-back is still, however, without a club according to Marca. His agent revealed that Juventus haven’t offered him a contract extension yet, even though his desire is to stay in Turin.

Chiellini has no intention of going gently into that good night just yet, and will join a club this coming season whether Juventus offer him a new deal or not. His desire is to find a springboard that will keep him in the Italy setup for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar; his availability could pique the interest of a number of Spanish clubs on the hunt for an experienced centre-back.