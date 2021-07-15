Barcelona release away kit they claim supports diversity and empowers women

Barcelona have released their away kit for the 2021/22 season, one that sends a message in favour of diversity and the empowerment of women according to the club’s website.

The colour of the kit, mauve, represents the fight for gender equality. The kit is composed of at least 75% recycled fibres with the aim of reducing carbon emissions.

What’s most important for Barcelona fans, of course, is who’ll be wearing the kit when the blaugrana hit the road next year.

Lionel Messi is reportedly on the verge of renewing his deal, about to sign a five-year extension to put an end to the prospect of him leaving for Paris Saint-Germain or Manchester City.

"𝑊𝑒 𝑚𝑎𝑘𝑒 ℎ𝑖𝑠𝑡𝑜𝑟𝑦 𝑏𝑒𝑐𝑎𝑢𝑠𝑒, 50 𝑦𝑒𝑎𝑟𝑠 𝑎𝑔𝑜, 𝑡ℎ𝑒𝑦 𝑚𝑎𝑑𝑒 ℎ𝑖𝑠𝑡𝑜𝑟𝑦." A tribute to our first female players 💜 @FCBFemeni pic.twitter.com/gbcg5qry8t — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 15, 2021

It’d be a key boost heading into a tough season. Barcelona finished third last season, faltering on the final stretch to lose the title to Atletico Madrid.

They won the Copa del Rey, beating Athletic Bilbao in the final, but lost to them in the Supercopa de Espana and were humbled in the Champions League by PSG.