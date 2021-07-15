Antoine Griezmann’s pending arrival will change Atletico Madrid’s offensive game-plan

Atletico Madrid had a plan going into this summer’s transfer window, but it’s been completely changed according to Diario AS. Like last season, where the club gunned for Luis Suarez once he became available, they’re moving for former player Antoine Griezmann now that Barcelona have opened the door to the deal. The likes of Moussa Dembele and Rafa Mir had been mooted.

Barcelona need to lower their wage bill to create the financial space to renew Lionel Messi’s contract, and also need to bring in a midfielder. That’s where the idea of swapping Griezmann for Saul works perfectly for the blaugrana, and for Atletico. Saul has fallen in the pecking order at the Wanda Metropolitano in recent times, even more so following the acquisition of Rodrigo de Paul.

The deal could be closed as early as next week, and while Griezmann isn’t the nine to play off Suarez he could prove a lethal attacking piece. The Frenchman was Atletico’s top scorer in each of his five seasons at the club, hitting north of 20 in each. Simeone deployed him behind the striker, the position occupied by Joao Felix and Angel Correa last year. It could spark an interesting dynamic next season.