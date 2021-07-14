Spanish football morning headlines: Florentino attacks Cristiano and Mourinho, Isco surprises Ancelotti, Griezmann’s trade for Saul on track

Spanish football morning headlines for July 14th

Florentino Perez calls Cristiano Ronaldo an idiot and Jose Mourinho abnormal in leaked audio from 2012

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez was left red-faced on Tuesday when audio from 2006 was leaked where he labelled Raul and Iker Casillas the two biggest frauds in the club’s history. A second strike has come on Wednesday according to Marca, leaked audio from 2012 in which Florentino labels Cristiano Ronaldo an idiot and Jose Mourinho abnormal.

Isco’s surprised Carlo Ancelotti so far this pre season

Isco reported for duty at pre-season this year in the knowledge it was an important one for his career. Carlo Ancelotti’s arrival at Real Madrid has opened a door to the 29-year-old Andalusian, and he’s surprised the Italian coach so far this pre-season according to Diario AS. Isco played his best football during Ancelotti’s first spell at the Santiago Bernabeu, contributing 17 goals and 21 assists in 106 games.

Atletico Madrid and Barcelona’s trade involving Saul and Antoine Griezmann is right on track

Atletico Madrid and Barcelona are in the midst of negotiations to put together a trade involving Saul and Antoine Griezmann according to Mundo Deportivo, and talks are progressing day-by-day. Such a deal is never simple, but will on the sides of all parties is enabling it to become a reality with greater ease.