Spanish football federation president Luis Rubiales reveals intention to change format of La Liga

Spanish football federation president Luis Rubiales has suggested making some big changes to the format of La Liga according to sports journalist Richard Martin.

Rubiales was speaking in a breakfast briefing with Europa Press, the same arena where he first discussed revamping the Supercopa de Espana and sending it to Saudi Arabia.

Spanish football federation president Luis Rubiales suggesting some big changes to format of LaLiga in a breakfast briefing with Europa Press, the same arena where he first discussed changing the Spanish Super Cup which led to its radical reform and export to Saudi Arabia — Richard Martin (@Rich9908) July 14, 2021

“In the next few days I’m going to ask Javier Tebas to sit down with me to try and change the format of La Liga,” Rubiales said. “We’ve changed the format of many competitions and the results are there for everyone to see.

“We have to propose having fewer matchdays and bigger spectacles. We have to try and capture the attention of more young people by making it more exciting. La Liga has been inflexible. If we want to change the format we have to do it unanimously.”

The past few months has been dominated by talk of the breakaway Super League, with Europe’s dozen biggest clubs making clear that they believe a change in the structure of the game is needed.

Rubiales: "We have to propose having fewer matchdays and bigger spectacles. We have to try and capture the attention of more young people by making it more exciting. La Liga has been inflexible. If we want to change the format we have to do it unanimously." — Richard Martin (@Rich9908) July 14, 2021

It’s a situation exacerbated by the financial impact of the covid-19 pandemic. Paris Saint-Germain and the Premier League have demonstrated a financial robustness unmatched by La Liga, with Barcelona struggling in particular.

Rubiales was a player before he became president of the Spanish football federation; a Las Palmas-born defender, his senior career saw him turn out for Guadix, Mallorca B, Lleida, Xerez, Levante, Alicante and Hamilton Academical before retiring in 2009.