Sevilla’s Jules Kounde rebuffs interest from Tottenham Hotspur

Jules Kounde has just begun his third week of vacation following France’s surprise last 16 penalty shootout elimination at the hands of Switzerland in Euro 2020, but his future is unclear.

Sevilla, according to Marca, see his sale as vital in burnishing Monchi and Julen Lopetegui with the funds to strengthen and refresh the squad, but Kounde doesn’t want to go just anywhere. Tottenham Hotspur have come in for the Frenchman, but the player himself has rebuffed their advances.

Tottenham asked Sevilla about the possibility of speaking with Kounde, only for the player himself to explain he has no desire to join the North London outfit. They don’t play in the Champions League and he doesn’t see the move as a step up; if he leaves Andalusia, as he’s made clear he wishes to, it’s going to be for a club operating amongst the elite of the elite.

Chelsea and Manchester United are also in the market for centre-backs, although the ambiguity around Raphael Varane’s situation at Real Madrid has complicated matters. Sevilla will accept an offer of between €65-70m for their prized asset.