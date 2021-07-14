Rafael Benitez wants to bring Barcelona centre-back Clement Lenglet to Everton

Rafael Benitez has succeeded Carlo Ancelotti as coach of Everton. His arrival at Goodison Park means that the English club will be changing things up this summer, with the Spaniard thought to be keen to reinforce their defence according to Diario Sport.

Benitez wants to sign Clement Lenglet from Barcelona and install him as the leader of his rearguard. For him, such a signing could be key in helping return Everton to European competition after several years in the wilderness of mid-table mediocrity.

Lenglet didn’t enjoy a good season at Camp Nou last term or show his best face at Euro 2020 with France. It looks as if a new challenge could do him good, and the club are keen to move on as many saleable assets as possible due to their well-publicised financial crisis.

Lenglet would join Michael Keane, Ben Godfrey and Mason Holgate as Benitez’s team of centre-backs, with the Spanish coach thought to be keen to get rid of former Barcelona man Yerry Mina, who doesn’t fit into his system. Another alternative for Benitez would be Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly.