La Roja arrive in Japan for the Olympic Games

La Roja’s delegation for the Olympic Games arrived in Japan in the early hours of this morning according to Diario Sport. They arrived a day late after last-minute mechanical problems with their plane, but touched down in Kobe at 02:38 CEST after 16 hours in the air. They’ll perform their first training session today.

It’ll actually be the first Luis de la Fuente will have had with the 22 players he’s chosen to take to Japan. Six of those selected were involved in Spain’s Euro 2020 campaign; Unai Simon, Eric Garcia, Pau Torres, Dani Olmo, Mikel Oyarzabal and young player of the tournament Pedri. They joined the rest of the squad who had just finished a 13-day concentration in Alicante.

The delegation landed at Kansai airport, a space built on an artificial island, carrying out the necessary checks before heading for the team hotel for some rest prior to their session. They’ll play a friendly match this Saturday against Japan before opening their campaign against Egypt on July 22nd.