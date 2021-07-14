Florentino Perez calls Cristiano Ronaldo an idiot and Jose Mourinho abnormal in leaked audio from 2012

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez was left red-faced on Tuesday when audio from 2006 was leaked where he labelled Raul and Iker Casillas the two biggest frauds in the club’s history. A second strike has come on Wednesday according to Marca, leaked audio from 2012 in which Florentino labels Cristiano Ronaldo an idiot and Jose Mourinho abnormal.

“He’s crazy,” Florentino said of Cristiano. “This guy is an idiot, a sick man. You think this guy is normal but he’s not normal, otherwise he wouldn’t do all the things he does. The last nonsense he did, the whole world saw it. Why do you think he does that stupid thing?”

With regard to Mourinho, Florentino honed in on his relationship with super-agent Jorge Mendes. “Mendes doesn’t control [Cristiano], just like he doesn’t control Mourinho. Zero weight. These are guys with a serious ego, both spoiled, and they don’t see reality because they could both earn a lot more money if they were otherwise inclined.

“These two are abnormal, because we’re talking about a lot of money in respect to image rights. Also, with that face they have, that defiant way, that everyone dislikes them; if the publicity is the opposite, it’s the opposite!”

Cristiano joined Madrid from Manchester United in the summer of 2009 and went on to spend nine productive years in the Spanish capital before joining Juventus in 2018. The Portuguese won four Ballon d’Or awards during his time at the Santiago Bernabeu as well as two La Liga titles and four Champions Leagues.

Mourinho’s stint at the club was shorter but not lacking incident. The Portuguese joined Madrid after leading Inter to a treble in 2010, staying in the Spanish capital until 2013. In that time he won three trophies; La Liga, the Copa del Rey and the Supercopa de Espana, managing to break the dominance of Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering Barcelona team.