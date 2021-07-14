Daniel Sturridge, training with Mallorca, reveals he has what it takes to be even better than before

Daniel Sturridge has this Wednesday trained with Mallorca in a bid to recover his best form and return to the level he believe he’s capable of; Sturridge was part of the Liverpool team that won the Champions League back in 2019, after all.

Mallorca didn’t clarify the nature of their future relationship in the statement explaining the arrangement, but there is a belief that the Englishman is determined to be better than he was before. Mallorca, for their part, are intent on giving coach Luis Garcia Plaza the best squad possible ahead of their return to La Liga.

Sturridge hasn’t had a club since March 2020, when Turkish side Trabzonspor terminated his contract after sanctioning him for illegal gambling. Speaking with Jake Humphrey on The High Performance Podcast in comments carried by Marca, Sturridge wanted to make clear his head was in the right place.

“I’m obsessed with being better than I was before,” he said, claiming he’d been “training day-in and day-out for the last 12 months, even when I was sanctioned. Covid-19 came and nobody could play, but looking forward I’m sure I’ll be fine. It’s difficult to explain; I’m sorry and so are other people. Let’s see.

“I’m training so intensely that my performance is better than eight years ago. I’m better than before. I’m older, I have more knowledge, my body is in good shape. In terms of my physical form, I didn’t think it was possible to be able to do the things I’m doing now. I’m proving to myself it’s possible and I’m proud of it.”

Born in Birmingham, Sturridge broke into the Manchester City first-team at 17 in 2006. He’s also represented Chelsea, Bolton Wanderers (on loan), Liverpool, West Bromwich Albion (on loan) and Trabzonspor, as well as making 26 appearances for England.