Atletico Madrid and Barcelona’s trade involving Saul and Antoine Griezmann is right on track

Atletico Madrid and Barcelona are in the midst of negotiations to put together a trade involving Saul and Antoine Griezmann according to Mundo Deportivo, and talks are progressing day-by-day. Such a deal is never simple, but will on the sides of all parties is enabling it to become a reality with greater ease.

Griezmann would be excited to go back to Atletico as he’d return to being the reference of the attack, after spending two seasons playing second-fiddle to Lionel Messi. Barcelona don’t actually want to sell Griezmann, but may be forced to due to their financial crisis. The Frenchman is a saleable asset and the blaugrana are in desperate need of reducing their wage bill to help them in their bid to retain Messi.

Griezmann hasn’t pushed for a move; far from it. But he’s aware of Barcelona’s situation and would prefer to return to the Spanish capital ahead of a move to Italy or England. Saul, for his part, is keen on a move to Barcelona, who’d like another player or more money included in the operation given Griezmann’s high value. Negotiations are progressing well, however, and look favourable.

