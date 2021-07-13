Villarreal confirm signing of new striker

Villarreal have completed the signing of Senegalese international striker Boulaye Dia from French club Stade Reims.

Dia hit an impressive 16 goals across 37 appearances for the Ligue 1 club last term and had reportedly been wanted across a host of European clubs.

¡Ah, y se atreve ya con sus primeras palabras en castellano 🗣️! ¡👏 𝗕𝗶𝗲𝗻𝘃𝗲𝗻𝗶𝗱𝗼 𝗮𝗹 𝗩𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗮𝗿𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗹, 𝗕𝗼𝘂𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲 𝗗𝗶𝗮 👏! pic.twitter.com/OPIrauQ3V8 — Villarreal CF (@VillarrealCF) July 13, 2021

English Premier League club West Ham United were said by The Athletic to be interested in a deal for the striker, but he will instead move to Spain.

The Yellow Submarine are preparing for the new campaign and they will be competing in the Champions League next season having landed the Europa League title last time out.

Juan Foyth has joined the club on a permanent basis from Tottenham while defender Aissa Mandi arrived on a free transfer from Real Betis.

Dia is expected to replace Carlos Bacca in Unai Emery‘s starting XI plans for the upcoming season after the Colombian international opted to leave on a free transfer in June.